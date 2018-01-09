Brazil Nov Retail Sales +0.7% On Month; +1.1% On Year

Retail sales in Brazil increased in November from the previous month as shops sold more furniture and household appliances.

Continue Reading Below

Sales gained 0.7% versus October, and rose 1.1% compared with November 2016, the country's statistics agency said Tuesday.

Sales of furniture and appliances increased 6.1% in November from October, and sales of other household and personal goods jumped 8% in the month. Household appliance sales rose 8% in November from a year earlier.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2018 06:35 ET (11:35 GMT)