What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 8, 2018).

Continue Reading Below

Bannon expressed regret for his role in a new book critical of the Trump administration.

The U.S. is facing an IV bag shortage, forcing hospitals to use more time-consuming ways to administer drugs.

The Iran nuclear agreement faces a potentially fateful week, with deadlines awaiting Trump as Tehran reacts to antigovernment protests.

The U.S. admitted about 5,000 refugees in the first three months of the fiscal year, far below similar periods in recent years.

Saudi authorities arrested 11 princes for criticizing the government, as rulers move to stamp out internal dissent.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Merkel began a last-ditch effort to form a government by beginning talks with the Social Democrats.

Malaysia's Mahathir will head an opposition coalition in national elections later this year.

Airlines are struggling to clean up after the winter storm in the Northeast caused canceled flights.

An Iranian oil tanker leaked fuel into the East China Sea after colliding with a Chinese cargo ship.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)