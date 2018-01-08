What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 8, 2018).

Continue Reading Below

An activist investor and a pension fund are launching a campaign against Apple, saying it needs to respond to youth phone addiction.

The 10-year inflation break-even rate settled at 2.027%, its highest level in months, highlighting investors' renewed economic enthusiasm.

Pfizer said it would stop trying to discover new drugs for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Celgene agreed to buy cancer biotechnology concern Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion.

Previously absent tech giants are planning to attend the CES tech show, seeking partners for voice-operated platforms.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Secondhand-car sales are surging in China, up 20% from 2016, putting pressure on auto makers.

Small investors are betting that bitcoin's price will rise, while many hedge funds bet it will fall.

U.S.-stock mutual funds and ETFs had an average total return of 18.3% in 2017, while international-stock funds rose 26.8%.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opened to $28.7 million in China, less than the prior two series installments.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)