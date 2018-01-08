Tech Up As Momentum Seen Continuing -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as traders bet the sector would continue to out-perform the broad market.

Continue Reading Below

Some former investor darlings continued their fall from grace.

GoPro shares slid after the maker of helmet cameras said it was cutting more than one-fifth of its workforce and exiting the drone market.

The sale of Intel stock by Chief Executive Brian Krzanich while the company was handling concerns about security flaws in its chips was a highly unusual move that risked attracting regulatory scrutiny, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing lawyers and analysts who follow executive stock sales.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 08, 2018 16:51 ET (21:51 GMT)