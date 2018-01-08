Singapore December Foreign-Exchange Reserves US$279.9 Billion

Singapore's foreign-exchange reserves stood at US$279.9 billion in December, largely unchanged from US$279.59 billion in November, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on its website Monday.

In Singapore dollar terms, the December forex reserves were at S$373.99 billion, compared with S$376.6 billion in November, the central bank said.

MAS doesn't give reasons for changes to its reserves.

January 08, 2018 04:24 ET (09:24 GMT)