Roche Partners With GE to Develop Integrated Digital Diagnostics Platform

Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) said Monday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare to jointly develop and market a digital clinical-decision support platform.

Continue Reading Below

The initial focus of the partnership will be products that improve individualized treatment options for cancer and critical-care patients, Roche said.

The two companies will develop jointly-branded clinical-decision support software, Roche said. The partnership will apply analytics to data from GE's medical imaging and monitoring equipment with data from Roche's biomarker, tissue pathology, genomics and sequencing portfolio.

"We believe this alliance will help accelerate the delivery of data-driven precision health for customers, patients and the healthcare industry," said Kieran Murphy, president and chief executive officer of GE Healthcare.

Write to Sonia Amaral Rohter at sonia.amaralrohter@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 08, 2018 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)