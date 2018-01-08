U.S. Stocks Wobble After Starting 2018 on a High Note

U.S. stocks wobbled around the flatline Monday after notching a run of records in the first week of trading.

As Stocks Reach New Highs, Investors Abandon Hedges

After a long stretch of stock-market tranquility, more investors are concluding that paying for hedges to protect against any sudden downturn is a waste of money.

The High Stakes in the Looming Fannie and Freddie Overhaul

A decade after the collapsing housing market led to a dramatic bailout of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Congress is gearing up to tackle the politically thorny issue of housing finance reform in 2018.

Why Everything Is Still Awesome in Global Markets

The calendar has rolled over but global markets are still thriving on the 2017 playbook. That means that big questions over why growth and inflation are so out of whack with each other remain unanswered.

Investors Finally Seeing Signs of Inflation

A measure of the bond market's expectations for inflation crossed a key threshold in the past week, highlighting investors' renewed economic enthusiasm.

Oil Prices Mixed on Tighter U.S. Stocks, Global Supply

Crude prices were mixed Monday morning, struggling to hold on to robust gains made last week on tighter stocks in the U.S. and perceived risks to global supply.

In North Korea, Hackers Mine Cryptocurrency Abroad

Malware that mines a cryptocurrency known as Monero and routes the bounty to a North Korean university shows how hackers are targeting new assets as sanctions force Pyongyang to pursue alternative income streams.

Economists Upbeat on German Economy Despite Manufacturing Slip

Germany's industrial economy remains on a positive path despite a setback in manufacturing orders in November.

South Korea Steps Up Cryptocurrency Inspections at Banks

South Korean regulators said they have started on-site inspections of the country's large commercial banks, marking a change of tack in authorities' efforts to clamp down on cryptocurrency speculation in one of Asia's hottest bitcoin markets.

Romania Raises Interest Rates for First Time in Nine Years

Romania's central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in nine years, making it the third European institution to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in tightening policy.

