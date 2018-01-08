Goldman Names Financial, Strategic Investor M&A Head

Goldman Sachs has named David Friedland as global head of a group that provides deal advisory services to private-equity firms, pension funds, family offices and other investors .

A Crypto Website Changes Its Data, and $100 Billion in Market Value Vanishes

Prices for some of the most popular cryptocurrencies dropped sharply Monday. One apparent reason: an adjustment from a popular website on its digital-currency price quotes.

The High Stakes in the Looming Fannie and Freddie Overhaul

A decade after the collapsing housing market led to a dramatic bailout of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Congress is gearing up to tackle the politically thorny issue of housing finance reform in 2018.

Blackstone's Latest Acquisition Target: Your Insurer's Money

Blackstone Group is turning to a New York Life Insurance executive to pursue at least $100 billion in assets from insurance companies, part of a larger push by the Wall Street giant to broaden its customer base.

Finra to Examine Off-Exchange Trading

Regulators have expressed worry for years that too much trading has migrated away from stock exchanges and onto private systems operated by brokers. Now Wall Street's self-policing arm will be examining how often the arrangement benefits investors and not just brokers.

South Korea Steps Up Cryptocurrency Inspections at Banks

South Korean regulators said they have started on-site inspections of the country's large commercial banks, marking a change of tack in authorities' efforts to clamp down on cryptocurrency speculation in one of Asia's hottest bitcoin markets.

Investment Banker Capstone Partners Buys Headwaters

Capstone Partners and Headwaters have merged to create one of the largest independent investment banks in the U.S. serving middle-market clients.

Once-Hungry Investors Pass on Meal-Kit Startups

Just a few years ago, delivering packages containing premeasured ingredients to be assembled into meals was a novel one. But now venture capitalists and other investors are losing their appetites.

Bank of Canada Finds Widespread Positive Business Sentiment

Positive business sentiment in Canada is widespread, with companies ramping up investment and hiring plans to meet sustained demand at home and abroad, the Bank of Canada said.

China Tightens Rules to Lower Risks in Financial Sector

China's banking regulator introduced new rules to step up scrutiny of commercial lenders' entrusted loans, their risk management and their shareholdings, in its latest effort to lower risks in the financial sector.

