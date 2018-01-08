The High Stakes in the Looming Fannie and Freddie Overhaul

A decade after the collapsing housing market led to a dramatic bailout of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Congress is gearing up to tackle the politically thorny issue of housing finance reform in 2018.

Goldman Names Financial, Strategic Investor M&A Head

Goldman Sachs has named David Friedland as global head of a group that provides deal advisory services to private-equity firms, pension funds, family offices and other investors .

Blackstone's Latest Acquisition Target: Your Insurer's Money

Blackstone Group is turning to a New York Life Insurance executive to pursue at least $100 billion in assets from insurance companies, part of a larger push by the Wall Street giant to broaden its customer base.

South Korea Steps Up Cryptocurrency Inspections at Banks

South Korean regulators said they have started on-site inspections of the country's large commercial banks, marking a change of tack in authorities' efforts to clamp down on cryptocurrency speculation in one of Asia's hottest bitcoin markets.

Investment Banker Capstone Partners Buys Headwaters

Capstone Partners and Headwaters have merged to create one of the largest independent investment banks in the U.S. serving middle-market clients.

Once-Hungry Investors Pass on Meal-Kit Startups

Just a few years ago, delivering packages containing premeasured ingredients to be assembled into meals was a novel one. But now venture capitalists and other investors are losing their appetites.

China Tightens Rules to Lower Risks in Financial Sector

China's banking regulator introduced new rules to step up scrutiny of commercial lenders' entrusted loans, their risk management and their shareholdings, in its latest effort to lower risks in the financial sector.

Growth Funds Dominated in 2017

The question is, will that pattern continue?

Mr. Long-Term

Ron Baron explains his simple investing strategy based on company growth.

Wall Street Fighters, Do-Gooders-And Sting-Converge in New Jana Fund

Jana Partners LLC's Impact Capital fund, advised by music icon Sting and sustainable-investing experts, aims to drive social responsibility while still producing returns.

