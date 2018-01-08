Retailers Get Bump From Holidays

Continue Reading Below

After a year marked by same-store sales declines and store closures across the sector, retailers are reporting strong sales during the critical holiday shopping period from November to December.

GoPro to Cut 20% of its Workforce; Exit Drone Market

GoPro is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce and exiting the drone market as part of its latest attempt to turn itself around.

Goldman Names Financial, Strategic Investor M&A Head

Goldman Sachs has named David Friedland as global head of a group that provides deal advisory services to private-equity firms, pension funds, family offices and other investors .

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Intel CEO's Stock Sale 'Unusual,' Private Securities Experts Say

Brian Krzanich sold shares and exercised stock options worth $39 million while Intel was handling concerns about security flaws in its chips, a highly unusual move that risked attracting regulatory scrutiny.

Blackstone's Latest Acquisition Target: Your Insurer's Money

Blackstone Group is turning to a New York Life Insurance executive to pursue at least $100 billion in assets from insurance companies, part of a larger push by the Wall Street giant to broaden its customer base.

Driverless-Car Companies Try to Rev Their Engines on Commercial Prospects

Despite excitement about self-driving vehicles, a tough road to business success amid struggles over regulation and technology limitations.

Rivals Help Fund Regeneron's Gene-Sequencing Effort

Some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies are pooling resources to fund an ambitious genetic and medical database aimed at bolstering the search for new drugs.

Investment Banker Capstone Partners Buys Headwaters

Capstone Partners and Headwaters have merged to create one of the largest independent investment banks in the U.S. serving middle-market clients.

Once-Hungry Investors Pass on Meal-Kit Startups

Just a few years ago, delivering packages containing premeasured ingredients to be assembled into meals was a novel one. But now venture capitalists and other investors are losing their appetites.

China's Internet Giants Face Users' Anxiety Over Privacy

Search engine Baidu is the most-recent company to come under the spotlight, joining Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial and Tencent Holdings, following claims by a provincial consumer group that Baidu illegally obtained users' personal information.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)