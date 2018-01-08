Intel CEO's Stock Sale 'Unusual,' Private Securities Experts Say
Brian Krzanich sold shares and exercised stock options worth $39 million while Intel was handling concerns about security flaws in its chips, a highly unusual move that risked attracting regulatory scrutiny, according to lawyers and analysts.
Driverless-Car Companies Try to Rev Their Engines on Commercial Prospects
Despite excitement about self-driving vehicles, a tough road to business success amid struggles over regulation and technology limitations.
Blackstone's Latest Acquisition Target: Your Insurer's Money
Blackstone Group is turning to a New York Life Insurance executive to pursue at least $100 billion in assets from insurance companies, part of a larger push by the Wall Street giant to broaden its customer base.
Celgene to Buy Impact Biomedicines
Celgene agreed to buy blood-disease biotechnology company Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion.
Rivals Help Fund Regeneron's Gene-Sequencing Effort
Some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies are pooling resources to fund an ambitious genetic and medical database aimed at bolstering the search for new drugs.
Once-Hungry Investors Pass on Meal-Kit Startups
Just a few years ago, delivering packages containing premeasured ingredients to be assembled into meals was a novel one. But now venture capitalists and other investors are losing their appetites.
China's Internet Giants Face Users' Anxiety Over Privacy
Search engine Baidu is the most-recent company to come under the spotlight, joining Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial and Tencent Holdings, following claims by a provincial consumer group that Baidu illegally obtained users' personal information.
China's Electric Car Market Has Grown Up
Beijing has offered the electric car market plenty of support, but there now appears to be solid demand from consumers to go green. That should give confidence to investors in the sector.
Wall Street Fighters, Do-Gooders-And Sting-Converge in New Jana Fund
Jana Partners LLC's Impact Capital fund, advised by music icon Sting and sustainable-investing experts, aims to drive social responsibility while still producing returns.
iPhones and Children Are a Toxic Pair, Say Two Big Apple Investors
Jana Partners and Calstrs are beginning an unusual activist-investor campaign accusing Apple of failing to do enough to limit smartphone addiction among young users.
January 08, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)