Samsung Electronics Expects Another Record Quarter

The South Korean giant's memory chips are in demand due to the spread of internet-connected devices and the tech industry's broader push into artificial intelligence.

Apple Defends Its Smartphone Practices for Children After Investor Critique

Apple Inc. defended its record of providing parental controls and other protections for children who use its iPhones and other devices, after a pair of prominent investors called on the tech giant to take more steps to curb the ill effects of smartphones.

U.S. Spy Satellite Believed Lost After SpaceX Mission Fails

An expensive, highly classified U.S. spy satellite is presumed to be a total loss after it failed to reach orbit atop a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. rocket on Sunday, according to industry and government officials.

Altice to Spin Off U.S. Arm

Altice NV intends to spin off its controlling stake in its U.S. arm as part of a broader reorganization that will split the company in two: Altice Europe, which would include its international holdings, and Altice USA Inc.

Drug Industry Isn't Giving Up on Alzheimer's

Efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer's disease suffered blows in recent days, but many companies, scientists and investors are still optimistic that they can find a way to treat the memory-robbing disease, which affects roughly 5.5 million Americans.

Facebook and Xiaomi to Launch Virtual-Reality Headset in China

Facebook and Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi are teaming up to launch a virtual-reality headset in China that would give the American tech giant a toehold in a growing market.

Huawei, Long Seen as Spy Threat, Rolled Over U.S. Road Bumps

Chinese telecom giant has gobbled up huge global market share at the expense of Western rivals. Now, as U.S. carriers prepare a $275 billion build-out of 5G networks, Washington officials are raising alarms anew that Huawei is a front for Beijing government interests.

AT&T Backs Off Deal to Sell Smartphones From China's Huawei

AT&T Inc. has walked away from a deal to sell smartphones made by Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

VTech Agrees to Fine Over Collecting Children's Data

VTech Electronics Ltd. agreed to pay $650,000 to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges it didn't obtain parental consent before collecting personal data from children who used its toys.

Nordstrom Says Head of Nordstrom Rack Division to Retire in March

The president of Nordstrom Inc.'s Rack division will retire in March, after more than three decades with the retailer, according to the company.

