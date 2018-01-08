China's Electric Car Market Has Grown Up

Continue Reading Below

Beijing has offered the electric car market plenty of support, but there now appears to be solid demand from consumers to go green. That should give confidence to investors in the sector.

Celgene to Buy Impact Biomedicines

Celgene agreed to buy blood-disease biotechnology company Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion.

Iranian Tanker Leaks Fuel After Colliding With Chinese Ship

A massive Iranian oil tanker was ablaze and leaking fuel in the East China Sea after colliding with a large Chinese cargo ship, Iranian and Chinese officials said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Pfizer Ends Hunt for Drugs to Treat Alzheimer's, Parkinson's

Pfizer is abandoning costly but futile efforts to develop effective treatments for the disorders, a cutback that will result in layoffs of 300 employees over several months.

Former Toyota President Tatsuro Toyoda Dies at 88

Mr. Toyoda, a son of the Japanese company's founder, was instrumental in setting up a California joint venture with U.S. rival GM that began production in 1984.

Dunkin' Donuts to Drop About 10% of Menu

Dunkin' Donuts is cutting back on its food and drink offerings by about 10% nationwide in mid-March, dropping items that are less popular or time-consuming to make, in an effort to streamline service.

Amazon's Alexa to Meet Google's Assistant in a Las Vegas Showdown

Amazon.com Inc. and Google are going to the big CES dance this week, looking to find love for their voice-operated platforms.

Kinetics Internet Was No. 1, Up 56.9%, Boosted by Bitcoin

The fund's largest holding was a position of 12% in Bitcoin Investment Trust.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Falls Short in China

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opened to a soft $28.7 million in China this weekend, less than the prior two installments in the series.

Retail's Tax Windfall Provides Ammunition Against Amazon

Corporate tax cuts mean a free cash flow for retailers. How will they use it?

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)