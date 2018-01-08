MySQUAR Shares Jump on Commercial and Investment Talks

Shares in Myanmar-based technology company MySQUAR PLC (MYSQ.LN) jumped on Monday, as the company said it has held discussions regarding commercial and investment opportunities with regional internet businesses.

The London-listed mobile-application developer said this was a response to recent press reports indicating that it was in talks over a potential investment from Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. (0700.HK).

On Jan. 3, MySQUAR said that it had received an approach from an unnamed organization that may lead to a takeover offer.

Shares at 1209 GMT were up 45% at 3.23 pence.

January 08, 2018 07:28 ET (12:28 GMT)