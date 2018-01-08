On Our Radar

Financials Down As Traders Hedge On Rates -- Financials Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Banks, lenders and other financial companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

Goldman Sachs named David Friedland as global head of a group that provides deal advisory services to private-equity firms, pension funds, family offices and other investors.

Blackstone hired Chris Blunt, former president of New York Life's investing unit, to spearhead a unit that would manage investments for insurers.

