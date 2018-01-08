Financials Down As Traders Hedge On Rates -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.
Goldman Sachs named David Friedland as global head of a group that provides deal advisory services to private-equity firms, pension funds, family offices and other investors.
Blackstone hired Chris Blunt, former president of New York Life's investing unit, to spearhead a unit that would manage investments for insurers.
