EDF Completes Cold Functional Test Phase for Flamanville Reactor

Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) said Monday that it has completed the cold functional test phase for the Flamanville European Pressurized Reactor, or EPR, on Jan 6.

The French company said the test, which started on 18 Dec, successfully assessed leak performance on the primary system at a pressure greater than 240 bar.

More than 500 welds were inspected during this hydrostatic testing, which was supervised by the Nuclear Safety Authority, said the company.

EDF said it is now preparing hot functional testing to be started in July.

EDF confirmed the cost of the project set at 10.5 billion euro ($12.6 billion).

January 08, 2018 12:32 ET (17:32 GMT)