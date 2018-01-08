On Our Radar

Continental AG Full-Year 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Continental AG (CON.XE) full-year results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released January 9.

===

. Forecast Change Number of Reported

Full-year Fy17 in % analysts Fy16

Sales 43,910 +8% 14 40,550

EBIT Adjusted 4,829 +11% 6 4,341

EBIT 4,616 +13% 4 4,096

Profit Before Tax 4,439 +12% 12 3,979

Net Income Attributable 3,120 +11% 14 2,803

Basic Earnings Per Share 15.83 +13% 16 14.01

Dividend Per Share 4.70 +11% 15 4.25

Target Price 239.84 19

===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

January 08, 2018