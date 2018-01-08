Continental AG Full-Year 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Continental AG (CON.XE) full-year results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released January 9.
===
. Forecast Change Number of Reported
Full-year Fy17 in % analysts Fy16
Sales 43,910 +8% 14 40,550
EBIT Adjusted 4,829 +11% 6 4,341
EBIT 4,616 +13% 4 4,096
Profit Before Tax 4,439 +12% 12 3,979
Net Income Attributable 3,120 +11% 14 2,803
Basic Earnings Per Share 15.83 +13% 16 14.01
Dividend Per Share 4.70 +11% 15 4.25
Target Price 239.84 19
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/voi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2018 08:08 ET (13:08 GMT)