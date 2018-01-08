Alstom Gets EUR100 Million Contract to Supply Trains to French Regions

France's Alstom SA (ALO.FR) said Monday that it is to supply 14 Coradia Polyvalent trains to two different regions in France as part of a 100 million-euro ($120.3 million) contract.

The rail transport company said it will supply the trains to the regions of Bourgogne-Franche-Comte and Grand Est, and that these options form part of the Regiolis contract signed in 2009.

The current supply follows 285 trains already ordered by the regions and the French state, said Alstom.

