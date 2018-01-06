Corrections & Amplifications -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 6, 2018).

Intel Corp. Chief Executive Brian Krzanich in November netted nearly $25 million by selling Intel stock and exercising options, according to regulatory filings. In some editions Friday, a Page One article about the company incorrectly said he sold $24 million in stock and options.

Gregory Peters is a senior bond fund manager at PGIM Fixed Income, part of Prudential Financial Inc. The Streetwise column Friday incorrectly said he was at PGIM Investments, a separate unit of PGIM.

Because of a severe winter storm, Massachusetts and North Carolina said some state workers could delay start times on Friday. In some editions Friday, a U.S. News article about bitterly cold weather incorrectly said Maine made the same announcement.

The scholarship endowment of Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business is $87.6 million. A Management article Thursday about business education incorrectly described that fund as the school's scholarship budget.

A cubit is a biblical unit of measurement used by various peoples in ancient times. A Page One article Oct. 24 about an English group that advocates for imperial measurements incorrectly said it was an English measurement.

