Who's Who in the Federal Reserve's 2012 Transcripts

The Federal Reserve on Friday released transcripts of its 2012 policy meetings. Below are key figures who participated in the Federal Open Market Committee's eight meetings that year. They include the members of the Fed's Washington-based board of governors, the presidents of the 12 regional Fed banks and senior central-bank staffers.
Continue Reading Below
Board of Governors
Ben Bernanke, chairman
Janet Yellen, vice chairwoman
Elizabeth Duke, governor
Jerome Powell, governor (took office May 25, 2012)
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Sarah Bloom Raskin, governor
Jeremy Stein, governor (took office May 30, 2012)
Daniel Tarullo, governor
Regional Presidents, Voting
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Sandra Pianalto, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
Regional Presidents, Not Voting
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
Charles Plosser, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Senior Staffers
Scott Alvarez, general counsel
William English, director of the division of monetary affairs
Michael Gibson, director of the division of banking supervision and regulation
Steven Kamin, director of the division of international finance
Nellie Liang, director of the Office of Financial Stability Policy and Research
David Wilcox, director of the division of research and statistics
Brian Sack, manager of the System Open Market Account and head of the markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (left office June 29, 2012)
Simon Potter, manager of the System Open Market Account and head of the markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (took office June 30, 2012)
Write to Ben Leubsdorf at ben.leubsdorf@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2018 10:22 ET (15:22 GMT)