Who's Who in the Federal Reserve's 2012 Transcripts

The Federal Reserve on Friday released transcripts of its 2012 policy meetings. Below are key figures who participated in the Federal Open Market Committee's eight meetings that year. They include the members of the Fed's Washington-based board of governors, the presidents of the 12 regional Fed banks and senior central-bank staffers.

Board of Governors

Ben Bernanke, chairman

Janet Yellen, vice chairwoman

Elizabeth Duke, governor

Jerome Powell, governor (took office May 25, 2012)

Sarah Bloom Raskin, governor

Jeremy Stein, governor (took office May 30, 2012)

Daniel Tarullo, governor

Regional Presidents, Voting

William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Sandra Pianalto, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Regional Presidents, Not Voting

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

Charles Plosser, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Senior Staffers

Scott Alvarez, general counsel

William English, director of the division of monetary affairs

Michael Gibson, director of the division of banking supervision and regulation

Steven Kamin, director of the division of international finance

Nellie Liang, director of the Office of Financial Stability Policy and Research

David Wilcox, director of the division of research and statistics

Brian Sack, manager of the System Open Market Account and head of the markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (left office June 29, 2012)

Simon Potter, manager of the System Open Market Account and head of the markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (took office June 30, 2012)

