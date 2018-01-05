Powell Backed Fed's Bond-Buying Plan With Reservations in 2012

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell supported a proposal to begin open-ended purchases of mortgage-backed securities to spur the economy in September 2012, but expressed some queasiness over the longer-run risks of the policy measure, according to transcripts of meetings released by the central bank Friday.

Mr. Powell joined the board in May of that year and has been tapped by President Donald Trump to succeed Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen next month. He has been a reliable ally of Ms. Yellen, and the release of the transcripts Friday reveal for the first time his comments behind closed doors at meetings of the Fed's rate-setting committee.

At the September 2012 meeting, Mr. Powell said he believed the proposal to purchase $40 billion in mortgage securities every month would boost sluggish economic growth and that the costs appeared manageable in the short run.

Nevertheless, he said, he backed the proposal "with a certain lack of enthusiasm," and he added, "I am somewhat uncomfortable with the road that we are on." The decision to purchase assets differed from the crisis-fighting stance of 2008 and 2009, he said, in that the Fed was now resorting to such purchases as "a straightforward jobs program."

He added, "There is no credible threat of deflation, recession or financial crisis, any of which could present a compelling case for action and the use of all of our tools." Mr. Powell underscored that his concerns were about the mid to long term, and not the next six months.

"My concern is that for very modest benefits, we are piling up risks for the future and that it could become habit forming," he said during a meeting of the Fed's rate-setting committee in Washington on Sept. 13, 2012.

"These concerns pale in comparison to what I view as the potential economic and human costs of failing to reduce the unemployment rate as aggressively as we can," Ms. Yellen said.

At that meeting, the Fed announced the beginning of its third and most aggressive program to spur the economy by purchasing mortgage bonds to drive down long-term interest rates and push investors into other assets, like stocks. At the Fed's December 2012 meeting, it decided to increase its monthly purchases to $85 billion, with $40 billion in mortgage bonds and $45 billion in Treasurys.

