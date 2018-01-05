U.S. Employers Slowed Pace of Hiring in December

The pace of hiring slowed in December, but employers added better than 2 million jobs for the seventh straight year in 2017 and the unemployment rate held at a 17-year low.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Grew More Slowly in December

The Institute for Supply Management said its nonmanufacturing index fell 1.5 percentage points in December, losing momentum for the second consecutive month, but still expanding at a healthy pace.

Stocks Poised for Further Gains After Dow 25000

U.S. stocks were set to extend their new year rally, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 25000 for the first time and as several indexes around the world notched multiyear highs.

Fed Releases Transcripts of 2012 Policy Meetings

The Federal Reserve's transcripts of its policy meetings in 2012 provide a window to officials' behind-the-scenes policy debates in a year when they unleashed a third round of bond purchases aimed at boosting the then-fitful U.S. economic recovery.

U.S. Trade Gap Grew 3.2% in November

The U.S. trade gap rose to a nearly six-year high in November, driven by a surge in imports as upbeat American households stepped up purchases of cellphones, household items and other products.

Ripple Steals Bitcoin's Thunder, Surges 1,184% in a Month

The digital currency offered by the San Francisco startup Ripple has soared 1,184% in the past month, becoming the second-largest crypto-asset. While such moves by virtual currencies have become almost normal, Ripple's move is surprising because of its differences with bitcoin.

Canada's Jobless Rate Falls in December to Four-Decade Low

Canada's unemployment rate dropped to a four-decade low in December and job creation exceeded expectations by a wide margin for a second straight month, likely increasing pressure on the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates in early 2018.

Eurozone Inflation Rate Drops Further From ECB Target

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone fell in December, likely marking the start of a series of drops the European Central Bank hopes will prove temporary.

Oil Slips After Hitting Three-Year High

Oil prices fell as some investors cashed in on the week's strong gains and others mulled ambiguous U.S. inventory data.

Trump Administration Seeks $18 Billion to Expand Border Wall

The Trump administration is asking Congress for nearly $18 billion to construct more than 700 miles of new and replacement barriers along the southwest border.

