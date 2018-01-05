Stocks Show Signs of Slowing

The global stock rally continued in Asia Friday as numerous markets hit multiyear highs, though gains show signs of cooling.

Dow Tops 25000, but Individuals Sit It Out

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 25000 for the first time. Yet throughout the nearly nine-year surge in share prices, individual investors have continued to yank money out of funds that own U.S. stocks.

U.S. Government Bonds Decline Amid Stock Gains, Labor Data

U.S. government bonds fell Thursday as signs pointed to continuing strength in the labor market.

CFTC Moves to Address Industry Concerns Over Virtual Currencies

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is moving to address financial-industry concerns over its oversight responsibilities for virtual currencies and related futures products.

Trump Administration Proposes Massive Expansion of Oil Drilling

The Trump administration proposed opening up nearly all the country's offshore areas for oil drilling, a move that would touch every coastal state, some that have been off limits to drillers for decades.

Powerful Storm Slams East Coast

A severe winter storm hammered the East Coast on Thursday, bringing ferocious conditions from Virginia to Maine and flooding parts of downtown Boston and other coastal communities.

Proposal Exempts Small Businesses From ACA Health-Insurance Rules

The Trump administration is proposing changes that would let millions of small businesses and the self-employed buy health-insurance plans that don't comply with all Affordable Care Act requirements, part of an aggressive move to undo the health law through regulatory action.

Bullard Warns Fed Could Send Economy Into Recession

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard warned that U.S. central bankers should be wary that projected short-term interest-rate increases this year could cause a recession.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week.

Oil Reaches Three-Year Highs As Stockpiles Drop

Oil prices hit a three-year high, with ongoing protests in major producer Iran adding a geopolitical risk premium to the market.

