Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Detail Tax-Law Charges

Two more big banks said Friday they expect to take significant charges against their fourth-quarter earnings because of the impact of the new U.S. tax-overhaul law.

Ripple Steals Bitcoin's Thunder, Surges 1,184% in a Month

The digital currency offered by the San Francisco startup Ripple has soared 1,184% in the past month, becoming the second-largest crypto-asset. While such moves by virtual currencies have become almost normal, Ripple's move is surprising because of its differences with bitcoin.

Mark Mobius of Franklin Templeton Investments to Retire

Emerging markets guru Mark Mobius, who has spent more than three decades with Franklin Templeton Investments, will retire from the global investment-management firm at the end of the month.

Fed Releases Transcripts of 2012 Policy Meetings

The Federal Reserve's transcripts of its policy meetings in 2012 provide a window to officials' behind-the-scenes policy debates in a year when they unleashed a third round of bond purchases aimed at boosting the then-fitful U.S. economic recovery.

529 College-Savings Plans Are Hotter After Tax Overhaul

So-called 529 education-savings accounts are big winners in the recent tax overhaul, thanks in part to new curbs on state and local tax deductions and a change allowing assets in these plans to be used to pay elementary and high school tuition.

More Debt Seen as a Downside of Automatic 401(k) Savings

Automatic enrollment has pushed millions of people who weren't previously saving for retirement into 401(k)-style plans. But many of these workers appear to be offsetting those savings over the long term by taking on more auto and mortgage debt than they otherwise would have.

Fed's Harker: Two Rate Rises in 2018 Likely Appropriate

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Friday he is expecting the U.S. central bank to raise rates fewer times in 2018 than it did the year before.

Powell Backed Fed's Bond-Buying Plan With Reservations in 2012

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell supported a proposal to begin open-ended purchases of mortgage-backed securities to spur the economy in September 2012, but expressed queasiness over the longer-run risks of the policy measure, according to meeting transcripts.

Fed's Mester Sees Inflation Returning to 2% Target in Next Several Years

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she's expecting weak inflation levels to move higher over time.

The Dow Has What Investors Want

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has done very well lately, with a total return of 27% since the end of 2016, versus 24% for the S&P 500. And that has less to do with the quirk of how the Dow is constructed than what is in it.

