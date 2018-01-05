Oil Slips After Hitting Three-Year High

Oil prices fell as some investors cashed in on the week's strong gains and others mulled ambiguous U.S. inventory data.

Trump Administration Proposes Massive Expansion of Oil Drilling

The Trump administration proposed opening up nearly all the country's offshore areas for oil drilling, a move that would touch every coastal state, some that have been off limits to drillers for decades.

Westinghouse, Once an Industrial Powerhouse, Is on Brink of Sale

Brookfield Business Partners and institutional partners have reached a deal to buy troubled nuclear contractor Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion.

U.S. Sanctions Iran Over Missile Program, Amid Protests

The U.S. imposed economic sanctions against five Iranian entities tied to the country's ballistic missile program, a move aimed to punish Iran's management of its economy as thousands of Iranians take to the streets to protest their government.

An $820 Million Bet That It's a Buyer's Market in West Texas

Energy investment firm NGP staked Austin-based Luxe Energy with $820 million to build another oil explorer.

Why Did New England Gas Prices Jump Nearly 90%? Blame the Storm

A major winter storm pounding the East Coast is driving up heating demand and energy prices, as the eastern half of the U.S. grapples with a stretch of extreme cold not seen in years.

Dominion Energy to Buy Scana, Which Had Ended a Nuclear Project

Dominion Energy Inc. has struck a deal to buy troubled energy company Scana Corp., ushering in the final chapter for Scana's South Carolina nuclear project after it was abandoned when construction costs skyrocketed.

Petrobras to Pay $2.95 Billion to Settle U.S. Corruption Suit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro said it would pay one of the highest-value settlements in history to end a class-action lawsuit by U.S. investors who had sought to recoup corruption-related losses.

Mexican Motorists Wary About Gasoline Prices

Mexicans have encountered some wide price variations in the country's newly competitive retail gasoline market, drawing fears of steep increases and prompting authorities to deny any inordinate rise of pump prices.

Gas Market Feels the Chill

Natural gas prices have rallied on a cold snap, yet supplies seem ample. A continuation of frigid weather could send prices surging more strongly in an echo of a rally four years ago.

