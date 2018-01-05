Apple Is Taking Longer to Ship Its Hot Products

Under CEO Tim Cook, Apple has been late shipping new devices, delayed by factors including a large and growing global customer base, and more sophisticated technology.

Ripple Steals Bitcoin's Thunder, Surges 1,184% in a Month

The digital currency offered by the San Francisco startup Ripple has soared 1,184% in the past month, becoming the second-largest crypto-asset. While such moves by virtual currencies have become almost normal, Ripple's move is surprising because of its differences with bitcoin.

Businesses Rush to Contain Fallout From Major Chip Flaws

Businesses and institutions raced to patch computer systems as they tried to gauge the fallout from the disclosure this week of two, long-hidden vulnerabilities affecting chips running most of the world's computers.

No Longer A Unicorn, Jessica Alba's Honest Co. Struggles to Grow

Sales growth at the Honest Company stalled in 2017, as product woes continued and the consumer-goods startup co-founded by actress Jessica Alba lost its unicorn status, according to people familiar with the matter.

Uber Co-Founder Kalanick Plans to Sell 29% of His Shares in Company

Travis Kalanick plans to make the sale as part of a broader investment deal led by SoftBank Group. Mr. Kalanick, who holds about 10% of Uber, had previously indicated he wouldn't sell shares into the offer.

Breitbart Owners Debate Ousting Bannon Amid Trump Feud

President Donald Trump's feud with Steve Bannon is threatening the former White House strategist's leadership of the conservative Breitbart News website and upending Mr. Bannon's plans to wage "war" on party incumbents he deemed insufficiently loyal to the White House agenda.

Mark Zuckerberg Resolves to 'Fix' Facebook in 2018

For years, Mark Zuckerberg has announced an annual personal challenge, from slaughtering his own meat to learning Mandarin to building his own artificial intelligence. His 2018 task may be the most ambitious yet: Fix Facebook.

What You Can Do Now to Protect Against the Chip Flaws

While tech giants grapple with newly disclosed chip security flaws, there are steps people can take now to mitigate potential harm to their iPhones, Windows PCs, Android devices and other gadgets.

Tight Trucking Market Has Retailers, Manufacturers Paying Steep Prices

Retailers and manufacturers grappling with an unusually tight trucking market are paying the steepest prices in years to keep their goods moving.

Drug Industry Is Ripe for a Wave of Deals

Big pharma and biotech aren't benefiting as much from higher drug prices. That raises the possibility of large deals.

January 05, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)