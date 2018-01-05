What You Can Do Now to Protect Against the Chip Flaws

Continue Reading Below

While tech giants grapple with newly disclosed chip security flaws, there are steps people can take now to mitigate potential harm to their iPhones, Windows PCs, Android devices and other gadgets.

Uber Co-Founder Kalanick Plans to Sell 29% of His Shares in Company

Travis Kalanick plans to make the sale as part of a broader investment deal led by SoftBank Group. Mr. Kalanick, who holds about 10% of Uber, had previously indicated he wouldn't sell shares into the offer.

Cooling Ardor for Flashy Smartphones Spells Trouble for Suppliers

Consumers seem less willing to shell out for pricey phones. That means bad weather ahead for Asian companies who make their components.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

In Uber-Didi War, Brazil Is Latest Battlefield

China's dominant ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, is kicking off 2018 by challenging Uber in Latin America, snapping up one of its top ride-hailing rivals in Brazil.

Westinghouse, Once an Industrial Powerhouse, Is on Brink of Sale

Brookfield Business Partners and institutional partners have reached a deal to buy troubled nuclear contractor Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion.

Weinstein Co. Close to Sale for Less Than $500 Million

Weinstein Co. is nearing the end of a sale process in which the embattled independent film studio could go for less than $500 million and its shareholders may lose all of their equity.

Breitbart Owners Debate Ousting Bannon Amid Trump Feud

President Donald Trump's feud with Steve Bannon is threatening the former White House strategist's leadership of the conservative Breitbart News website and upending Mr. Bannon's plans to wage "war" on party incumbents he deemed insufficiently loyal to the White House agenda.

Mark Zuckerberg Resolves to 'Fix' Facebook in 2018

For years, Mark Zuckerberg has announced an annual personal challenge, from slaughtering his own meat to learning Mandarin to building his own artificial intelligence. His 2018 task may be the most ambitious yet: Fix Facebook.

Seeking Surfing Synergies: Quiksilver and Billabong to Hang 10 Together

The parent of the Quiksilver surfwear brand has agreed to acquire rival Billabong, combining two of the largest active sports brands at a time when the industry is undergoing a major shakeout.

Sears to Close More Than 100 Stores in Latest Round of Cuts

Sears Holdings is closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores in the next few months, as it continues to reduce its footprint in the wake of a yearslong sales decline.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2018 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)