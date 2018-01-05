Materials Up After Jobs Report -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers rose after a relatively strong jobs report. Friday's jobs report showed employers added 148,000 jobs in December, fewer than the 180,000 economists expected. There were some positive developments, as the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1% and average wages rose by 2.5% from a year earlier.

Copper futures fell about 1.1% to $3.21 a pound, but remain near their highest levels since 2014. Gold prices also held near their highest levels in months, as the dollar was more or less unchanged in the wake of the report.

