Mark Mobius of Franklin Templeton Investments to Retire

By Aisha Al-Muslim Features Dow Jones Newswires

After more than 30 years with Franklin Templeton Investments, Mark Mobius has announced plans to retire from the global investment-management firm at the end of the month.

Franklin Templeton said Friday that Mr. Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, would retire after spending more than 40 years working in emerging markets around the world.

After being hired to launch one of the first mutual funds dedicated to emerging markets Mr. Mobius oversaw Templeton's emerging markets team from 1987 to 2016. Templeton Emerging Markets Group had more than $28 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30.

San Mateo, Calif.-based Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) operates as Franklin Templeton Investments.

January 05, 2018 12:39 ET (17:39 GMT)