French consumer confidence rose in December, statistics showed Friday.

Consumer confidence in the eurozone's second-largest economy increased to 105 from 103 in November, statistics agency Insee said.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected consumer confidence to remain stable.

January 05, 2018 03:03 ET (08:03 GMT)