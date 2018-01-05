Faurecia and Accenture Partner on Innovation for Mobility Services

French auto supplier Faurecia SA (EO.FR) said Friday that it and Accenture PLC (ACN) had signed a five-year collaboration agreement on innovation for mobility services.

The companies will partner to develop products and services for connected and autonomous vehicles, with an initial focus on cognitive technologies and health-and-wellness services, Faurecia said.

"This partnership will allow Faurecia to be more innovative and agile in the rapid introduction of new technologies, particularly for enhanced health and wellness and intuitive human-machine interfaces," said Patrick Koller, chief executive of Faurecia.

January 05, 2018 05:46 ET (10:46 GMT)