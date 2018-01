Morgan Stanley (MS) on Friday said it expects its fourth-quarter earnings to include a $1.25 billion hit from the recently enacted tax overhaul legislation.

("Morgan Stanley Expects $1.25B Hit From Tax Overhaul," published at 7:19 ET, incorrectly reported the day as Thursday.)

