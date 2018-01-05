On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, January 5 2018

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 487,210 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,675 13,695 13,500 13,615 13,645 -30 6,080 26,016

Mar-18 13,960 13,990 13,835 13,920 13,975 -55 20 158

Apr-18 13,920 13,985 13,920 13,940 14,040 -100 6 62

May-18 14,095 14,160 13,920 14,065 14,095 -30 447,564 405,010

Jun-18 14,190 14,220 14,085 14,180 14,225 -45 100 250

Jul-18 - - - 14,265 14,265 0 0 260

Aug-18 - - - 14,465 14,465 0 0 88

Sep-18 14,450 14,495 14,275 14,410 14,440 -30 33,430 47,022

Oct-18 - - - 14,665 14,665 0 0 10

Nov-18 14,590 14,595 14,500 14,545 14,580 -35 10 102

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

January 05, 2018 02:33 ET (07:33 GMT)