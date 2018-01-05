Brazil's November Industrial Output Rose 0.2%

Brazil's industrial output rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in November from the previous month, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Friday.

Continue Reading Below

It was the third consecutive monthly gain, as durable-goods production kept expanding at a fast pace.

November output rose 4.7% from a year earlier, IBGE said.

Durable-goods production expanded 2.5% from October and 15.2% from a year earlier, according to the statistics agency.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 05, 2018 06:28 ET (11:28 GMT)