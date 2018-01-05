Brazil's November Industrial Output Rose 0.2%

BRASILIA – Brazil's industrial output rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in November from the previous month, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Friday.
It was the third consecutive monthly gain, as durable-goods production kept expanding at a fast pace.
November output rose 4.7% from a year earlier, IBGE said.
Durable-goods production expanded 2.5% from October and 15.2% from a year earlier, according to the statistics agency.
January 05, 2018 06:28 ET (11:28 GMT)