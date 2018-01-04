What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 4, 2018).

Continue Reading Below

Trump repudiated Bannon, his former senior strategist, after a new book surfaced in which Bannon made scathing and highly personal criticisms of some of the president's top advisers, including several family members.

Manafort filed a lawsuit challenging Mueller's authority in indicting him on money-laundering and tax-related charges.

North Korean and South Korean officials tested a special hotline for the first time in almost two years, signaling a tentative thaw.

Trump dissolved the commission he created to investigate his claims of voter fraud in the 2016 election.

The president suggested this week that Clinton confidante Abedin should be jailed, alleging that she had endangered national security.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Iranians are protesting in the streets in part because an economic windfall from the landmark nuclear deal never fully materialized.

Congressional leaders emerged from a White House meeting without a budget deal, as Democrats intensified their push for an immigration agreement.

Sessions appointed Geoffrey Berman, a law partner of Giuliani, as temporary U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

Airlines canceled thousands of flights and schools closed as a winter storm roared up the East Coast.

Died: Thomas Monson, 90, Mormon Church president.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2018 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)