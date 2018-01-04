USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 4

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, Jan 04, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.1900-4.3400 30 Days DN 2 -15H to OptH UNCH
Soybeans 9.1925-9.4425 Spot DN 0.5 -40F to -15F UNCH
Soybeans 9.1925-9.4425 15-30 Days DN 0.5 -40F to -15F UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1600-3.2300 Spot DN 2 -35H to -28H UNCH
Corn 3.1600-3.3100 15-30 Days DN 2 -35H to -20H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.4000-3.4200 Spot DN 2 -11H to -9H UNCH
Corn 3.4000-3.4200 15-30 Days DN 2 -11H to -9H UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: December 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1131
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1429C dh
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 04, 2018 15:47 ET (20:47 GMT)