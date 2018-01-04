On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 4

Features Dow Jones Newswires

GX_GR110

Springfield, IL Thu, Jan 04, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.1900-4.3400 30 Days DN 2 -15H to OptH UNCH

Soybeans 9.1925-9.4425 Spot DN 0.5 -40F to -15F UNCH

Soybeans 9.1925-9.4425 15-30 Days DN 0.5 -40F to -15F UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1600-3.2300 Spot DN 2 -35H to -28H UNCH

Corn 3.1600-3.3100 15-30 Days DN 2 -35H to -20H UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.4000-3.4200 Spot DN 2 -11H to -9H UNCH

Corn 3.4000-3.4200 15-30 Days DN 2 -11H to -9H UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: December 2017

SRW Wheat 4.1131

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766

Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

January 04, 2018 15:47 ET (20:47 GMT)