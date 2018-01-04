U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week.

Continue Reading Below

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., rose by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 250,000 in the week ended Dec. 30, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 240,000 new claims last week.

The Labor Department's latest report on jobless claims can be accessed at: https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com and Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 04, 2018 08:46 ET (13:46 GMT)