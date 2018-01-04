U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week -- Update

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained at a level consistent with steady job gains.

Continue Reading Below

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., rose by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 250,000 in the week ended Dec. 30, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 240,000 new claims last week.

Claims have remained historically low, showing the overall health of the labor market. Claims numbers have remained below 300,000 a week for nearly three years. The number of claims that workers made for longer than a week declined by 37,000 to 1,914,000 in the week ended Dec. 23, which is reported along with last week's data because continuing claims are released with a one-week lag.

Jobless claims data can be volatile, and seasonal adjustments tend to be especially tricky around holidays; Dec. 25 was Christmas Day.

The four-week moving average, a steadier measure, rose by 3,500 to 241,750 last week.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

After spiking in the wake of several late-summer hurricanes, claims have settled down. Still, the effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria are still being felt in some areas.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that "claims-taking procedures continue to be disrupted in the Virgin Islands. The claims-taking process in Puerto Rico has still not returned to normal."

The Labor Department will release data on December employment figures Friday, and economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect that the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, a 17-year low.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2018 09:07 ET (14:07 GMT)