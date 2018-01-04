Telecoms Up Amid Hopes of Subscriber Growth -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid hopes that smart-phone upgrades will swell subscriber rolls.

Sprint named longtime telecom and cable executive Michel Combes to serve as its new president and chief financial officer, the company said Thursday.

Weinstein Co. is nearing the end of a sale process in which the embattled independent film studio could go for less than $500 million and its shareholders, including founder Harvey Weinstein, may lose all of their equity, The Wall Street Journal reported.

January 04, 2018