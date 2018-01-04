Tech Up as Momentum Trumps Chip-Safety Fears -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as investors flocked to the sector as momentum trumped fears about widespread cyber-security issues. The world's computer-chip and software makers scrambled to respond to the disclosure of two widespread hardware vulnerabilities found by cybersecurity experts that could affect most of the world's modern computing devices. Tech manufacturers and researchers described the two vulnerabilities--known as Spectre and Meltdown--as design flaws, long present in most modern chips that make computers and other devices vulnerable to attack. Shares of Intel, one of the world's biggest chip makers, declined, while some rivals, such as Nvidia, a maker of high-powered chips, ticked higher.
