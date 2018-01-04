Robey Warshaw Profit Surges After Major Deals -Reuters

Boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory company Robey Warshaw said that annual profit has increased 73% to 60 million pounds ($81 million), reports Reuters.
--The company, founded in 2013, worked on Royal Dutch Shell's $53 billion acquisition of BG Group, Anheuser-Busch InBev's $110 billion acquisition of SABMiller, Reckitt Benckiser's $16.6 billion Mead Johnson Nutrition purchase and SoftBank's $32 billion Arm Holdings takeover, according to Reuters.
January 04, 2018 09:07 ET (14:07 GMT)