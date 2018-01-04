Dow Tops 25000, but Individuals Sit It Out

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 25000 for the first time. Yet throughout the nearly nine-year surge in share prices, individual investors have continued to yank money out of funds that own U.S. stocks.

CFTC Moves to Address Industry Concerns Over Virtual Currencies

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is moving to address financial-industry concerns over its oversight responsibilities for virtual currencies and related futures products.

Trump Administration Proposes Massive Expansion of Oil Drilling

The Trump administration wants to open up nearly all of the country's offshore areas for oil drilling, leasing areas off places like Florida and California, reversing an Obama-era policy.

Blizzard Conditions Slam East Coast

A severe winter storm hammered the East Coast Thursday, bringing blizzard conditions from Virginia to Maine and flooding parts of downtown Boston and other coastal cities.

Proposal Exempts Small Businesses From ACA Health-Insurance Rules

The Trump administration is proposing changes that would let millions of small businesses and the self-employed buy health-insurance plans that don't comply with all Affordable Care Act requirements, part of an aggressive move to undo the health law through regulatory action.

Bullard Warns Fed Could Send Economy Into Recession

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard warned that U.S. central bankers should be wary that projected short-term interest-rate increases this year could cause a recession.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week.

Oil Reaches Three-Year Highs As Stockpiles Drop

Oil prices hit a three-year high, with ongoing protests in major producer Iran adding a geopolitical risk premium to the market.

Fewer Listed Companies: Is That Good or Bad for Stock Markets?

As the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through 25000 and other stock market indexes continue rising to new highs, the number of publicly traded U.S. companies keeps shrinking.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall But Fuel Inventories Surge

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 7.4 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 29, more than expected, while supplies of gasoline and diesel fuels exploded higher, according to EIA data.

