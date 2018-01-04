Dow Industrials Cross 25000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped past 25000 for the first time Thursday, on pace to notch the fastest run to a fresh 1,000-point milestone in history.

Trump Administration Proposes Massive Expansion of Oil Drilling

The Trump administration wants to open up nearly all of the country's offshore areas for oil drilling, leasing areas off places like Florida and California, reversing an Obama-era policy.

CFTC Moves to Address Industry Concerns Over Virtual Currencies

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is moving to address financial-industry concerns over its oversight responsibilities for virtual currencies and related futures products.

Blizzard Conditions Threaten East Coast

A severe winter storm hammered the East Coast Thursday, unleashing blizzard conditions from Virginia to Maine after dumping historic snowfall on the coastal Carolinas.

Fed's Bullard: Inflation Targeting Effective at Keeping Price Pressures in Check

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the U.S. central bank's long-running approach to inflation coupled with it decision to adopt an official inflation target several years ago have been instrumental in keeping price pressures contained.

U.S. Private Sector Adds 250,000 Jobs in December

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew more than expected in December, according to a report, as the busy holiday shopping season prompted businesses to hire in order to keep up with demand.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week.

Oil Reaches Three-Year Highs As Stockpiles Drop

Oil prices hit a three-year high, with ongoing protests in major producer Iran adding a geopolitical risk premium to the market.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall But Fuel Inventories Surge

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 7.4 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 29, more than expected, while supplies of gasoline and diesel fuels exploded higher, according to EIA data.

Why Did New England Gas Prices Jump Nearly 90%? Blame the Storm

A major winter storm pounding the East Coast is driving up heating demand and energy prices, as the eastern half of the U.S. grapples with a stretch of extreme cold not seen in years.

