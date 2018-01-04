Dow Industrials Cross 25000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped past 25000 for the first time Thursday, on pace to notch the fastest run to a fresh 1,000-point milestone in history.

CFTC Moves to Address Industry Concerns Over Virtual Currencies

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is moving to address financial-industry concerns over its oversight responsibilities for virtual currencies and related futures products.

U.S. Private Sector Adds 250,000 Jobs in December

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew more than expected in December, according to a report, as the busy holiday shopping season prompted businesses to hire in order to keep up with demand.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week.

Geopolitics Drive Oil to Three-Year High

Oil prices hit a three-year high, with ongoing protests in major producer Iran adding a geopolitical risk premium to the market.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall But Fuel Inventories Surge

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 7.4 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 29, more than expected, while supplies of gasoline and diesel fuels exploded higher, according to EIA data.

Why Did New England Gas Prices Jump Nearly 90%? Blame the Storm

A major winter storm pounding the East Coast is driving up heating demand and energy prices, as the eastern half of the U.S. grapples with a stretch of extreme cold not seen in years.

Don't Trust Dow 25,000. The Economic Cycle is Broken

The economic cycle has been turned upside down. Depending on where you look, there is strong evidence that the U.S. is in the first stage of recovery, in a long mid-cycle, or even approaching the final stages before rolling over.

Bitcoin: The Rise of the Regulators

Bitcoin has a reputation as the Wild West of financial markets. But the sheriffs are increasingly closing in. In this video, Steven Russolillo travels the world (sort of) to see how the remarkable rise of cryptocurrencies has drawn a response from regulators.

Bitcoin Is a Hit in Countries Where Locals Face Currency Troubles

People are piling into bitcoin in developing and frontier markets, where the virtual currency is often viewed as a haven from political and economic turmoil.

