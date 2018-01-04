Dow Industrials Cross 25000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped past 25000 for the first time Thursday, on pace to notch the fastest run to a fresh 1000-point milestone in history.

U.S. Private Sector Adds 250,000 Jobs in December

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew more than expected in December, according to a report, as the busy holiday shopping season prompted businesses to hire in order to keep up with demand.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week.

Why Did New England Gas Prices Jump Nearly 90%? Blame the Storm

A major winter storm pounding the East Coast is driving up heating demand and energy prices, as the eastern half of the U.S. grapples with a stretch of extreme cold not seen in years.

Bitcoin: The Rise of the Regulators

Bitcoin has a reputation as the Wild West of financial markets. But the sheriffs are increasingly closing in. In this video, Steven Russolillo travels the world (sort of) to see how the remarkable rise of cryptocurrencies has drawn a response from regulators.

Bitcoin Is a Hit in Countries Where Locals Face Currency Troubles

People are piling into bitcoin in developing and frontier markets, where the virtual currency is often viewed as a haven from political and economic turmoil.

Bitcoin Isn't a Currency, It's a Commodity-Price It That Way

Bitcoin enthusiasts call it a currency, but it has a lot in common with gold. And if bitcoin is a digital precious metal, investors should start pricing it that way, by watching the fundamentals.

Geopolitics Drive Oil to Three-Year High

Oil prices hit a three-year high, with ongoing protests in major producer Iran adding a geopolitical risk premium to the market.

Merrill Lynch Bars Trading of Bitcoin Fund, Futures

Merrill Lynch has blocked clients and financial advisers who trade on their behalf from buying bitcoin, citing concerns over the cryptocurrency's investment suitability.

