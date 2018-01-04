Fed Minutes Show Debate Over Pace of Rate Rises, Yield-Curve Signals

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting showed officials are largely committed to gradually raising interest rates in the years ahead, but coming tax cuts and low inflation made the pace of those rate increases uncertain.

Bitcoin Isn't a Currency, It's a Commodity-Price It That Way

Bitcoin enthusiasts call it a currency, but it has a lot in common with gold. And if bitcoin is a digital precious metal, investors should start pricing it that way, by watching the fundamentals.

Tech Shares Push U.S. Stocks to New Records

Technology firms pushed major U.S. stock indexes to fresh records Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite closed above 7,000 for the first time.

President Trump Denounces Steve Bannon After Comments in Book

President Donald Trump publicly repudiated Steve Bannon, his former senior strategist and onetime campaign chief, after a new book surfaced in which Mr. Bannon made scathing and highly personal criticisms of some of the president's top advisers, including several family members.

Geopolitics Drive Oil to Three-Year High

Oil prices hit a three-year high, with ongoing protests in major producer Iran adding a geopolitical risk premium to the market.

Why Asia's Booming Bond Market Doesn't Need the U.S.

Asia's reliance on American investors to buy its bonds is waning as governments and companies are now able to raise more money closer to home.

Taxes and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Fourth-Quarter Earnings Season

Hefty expenses companies will record as a result of the tax plan will hit fourth-quarter trend hard, even as the tax law gives a big long-term boost to corporate profits.

Bitcoin: The Rise of the Regulators

Bitcoin has a reputation as the Wild West of financial markets. But the sheriffs are increasingly closing in. In this video, Steven Russolillo travels the world (sort of) to see how the remarkable rise of cryptocurrencies has drawn a response from regulators.

Annual U.S. Car Sales Drop for First Time Since Financial Crisis

The U.S. auto industry in 2017 likely suffered its first annual sales decline since the financial crisis eight years ago, as demand finally ebbs after a remarkable multiyear growth spurt.

Ex-Och-Ziff Deal Maker Faces Charges in Alleged African Bribery Scheme

, once a highflying deal maker at hedge-fund giant Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged scheme that yielded one of the largest foreign bribery settlements in U.S. history.

January 04, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)