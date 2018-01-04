Disasters Don't Whip Up Insurance Pricing Power

Global insurers suffered one of the worst ever years for catastrophe claims in 2017. Yet the reinsurers that backstop the industry's worst losses are still struggling to lift prices.

Challenge for Vanguard's New CEO: Keep a Behemoth Growing

Vanguard's new chief executive, Mortimer J. "Tim" Buckley, has a challenge his three predecessors didn't: How to grow a firm that is already the world's second largest investment manager.

Bitcoin Isn't a Currency, It's a Commodity-Price It That Way

Bitcoin enthusiasts call it a currency, but it has a lot in common with gold. And if bitcoin is a digital precious metal, investors should start pricing it that way, by watching the fundamentals.

Apollo-led Investor Group Buys Stake in OneMain

An investor group led private-equity firm Apollo Global Management is buying a 40.5% stake in subprime lender OneMain Holdings.

Merrill Lynch Bars Trading of Bitcoin Fund, Futures

Merrill Lynch has blocked clients and financial advisers who trade on their behalf from buying bitcoin, citing concerns over the cryptocurrency's investment suitability.

Bitcoin: The Rise of the Regulators

Bitcoin has a reputation as the Wild West of financial markets. But the sheriffs are increasingly closing in. In this video, Steven Russolillo travels the world (sort of) to see how the remarkable rise of cryptocurrencies has drawn a response from regulators.

Ex-Och-Ziff Deal Maker Faces Charges in Alleged African Bribery Scheme

, once a highflying deal maker at hedge-fund giant Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged scheme that yielded one of the largest foreign bribery settlements in U.S. history.

Fed Minutes Reveal Uncertainties Over Tax Cuts

Federal Reserve officials in December debated whether new tax cuts would require them to raise short-term interest rates faster this year, after lifting them three times last year.

Why Asia's Booming Bond Market Doesn't Need the U.S.

Asia's reliance on American investors to buy its bonds is waning as governments and companies are now able to raise more money closer to home.

Fidelity Moves Brian Hogan Out of Equity Division

The president of Fidelity Investments' equity division is moving to a new role within the fund giant's personal investing business later this quarter, leaving a post he has held since 2009.

