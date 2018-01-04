Geopolitics Drive Oil to Three-Year High

Oil prices hit a three-year high, with ongoing protests in major producer Iran adding a geopolitical risk premium to the market.

Natural Gas Declines on Disappointing Inventory Data

Natural-gas prices retreated on Thursday, after government data showed a smaller-than-expected decline in stockpiles despite extreme cold across half the U.S.

Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Westinghouse for $4.6 Billion

Brookfield Business Partners has announced that it is acquiring Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion.

Dominion Energy to Buy Scana, Which Had Ended a Nuclear Project

Dominion Energy Inc. has struck a deal to buy troubled energy company Scana Corp., ushering in the final chapter for Scana's South Carolina nuclear project after it was abandoned when construction costs skyrocketed.

Why Did New England Gas Prices Jump Nearly 90%? Blame the Storm

A major winter storm pounding the East Coast is driving up heating demand and energy prices, as the eastern half of the U.S. grapples with a stretch of extreme cold not seen in years.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 4.7 million barrels in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 2 million barrels on average, according to analysts.

Petrobras to Pay $2.95 Billion to Settle U.S. Corruption Suit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro said it would pay one of the highest-value settlements in history to end a class-action lawsuit by U.S. investors who had sought to recoup corruption-related losses.

Mexican Motorists Wary About Gasoline Prices

Mexicans have encountered some wide price variations in the country's newly competitive retail gasoline market, drawing fears of steep increases and prompting authorities to deny any inordinate rise of pump prices.

Gas Market Feels the Chill

Natural gas prices have rallied on a cold snap, yet supplies seem ample. A continuation of frigid weather could send prices surging more strongly in an echo of a rally four years ago.

Big Oil Investors Rethink Their Bets

Some big investors and banks are rethinking investments in an oil and gas industry wrestling with uncertain oil demand, government regulation and disruptive technology like electric vehicles.

