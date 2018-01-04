Westinghouse, Once an Industrial Powerhouse, Is on Brink of Sale

Brookfield Business Partners and institutional partners have reached a deal to buy troubled nuclear contractor Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion.

Weinstein Co. Close to Sale for Less Than $500 Million

Weinstein Co. is nearing the end of a sale process in which the embattled independent film studio could go for less than $500 million and its shareholders may lose all of their equity.

Tech Giants Race to Address Chip Flaws With a Potentially Vast Impact

The world's computer-chip and software makers scrambled to respond to the disclosure of two widespread hardware vulnerabilities found by cybersecurity experts that could affect most of the world's modern computing devices.

Holiday Sales Rebound at Macy's and J.C. Penney

A healthy economy and strong consumer spending gave a boost to Macy's and J.C. Penney sales in the critical holiday months. Both have been struggling as shoppers made fewer trips to malls and bought online.

Sprint Names Former Altice CEO as New Finance Chief, President

Sprint has named longtime telecom and cable executive Michel Combes to serve as its new president and chief financial officer, the company said.

Allstate Shakes Up Management Team

Allstate Corp. promoted three executives Thursday ahead of the retirement of President Matt Winter.

CVS, Walgreens Say Drug Prices Are Easing After Years of Ballooning

After years of surging U.S. drug prices, the two largest drugstore companies said some pricey prescription medicines are becoming more affordable.

Western Union to Pay $60 Million to Settle New York Regulator Investigation

A subsidiary of money-transfer company Western Union Co. will pay $60 million to the state of New York to resolve an investigation into whether it had appropriate safeguards to prevent wire fraud and money laundering.

Monsanto Expects Growth From Flagship Herbicide This Year

Monsanto anticipates reaping bigger profits this year from its flagship weed killer. The maker of Roundup herbicide said that higher generic prices for the product's main chemical, glyphosate, would boost Monsanto's business over the coming year as the company works to close its planned sale to Bayer.

Challenge for Vanguard's New CEO: Keep a Behemoth Growing

Vanguard's new chief executive, Mortimer J. "Tim" Buckley, has a challenge his three predecessors didn't: How to grow a firm that is already the world's second largest investment manager.

