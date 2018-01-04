The Challenge for Vanguard's New CEO: Keep a Behemoth Growing

Vanguard's new chief executive, Mortimer J. "Tim" Buckley, has a challenge his three predecessors didn't: How to grow a firm that is already the world's second largest investment manager.

Neiman Marcus CEO to Step Aside

Neiman Marcus, the luxury retailer saddled with debt from two leveraged buyouts, is preparing to appoint a new chief executive.

Tech Giants Race to Address Widespread Chip Flaws

The world's computer-chip and software makers scrambled to respond to the discovery of two widespread hardware vulnerabilities disclosed by cybersecurity experts that could affect most of the world's modern computing devices.

Apollo-led Investor Group Buys Stake in OneMain

An investor group led private-equity firm Apollo Global Management is buying a 40.5% stake in subprime lender OneMain Holdings.

Silver Lake to Buy Majority Stake in Weld North Education From KKR

Private-equity firm Silver Lake said it agreed to buy a majority stake in online-education company Weld North Education from KKR.

Merrill Lynch Bars Trading of Bitcoin Fund, Futures

Merrill Lynch has blocked clients and financial advisers who trade on their behalf from buying bitcoin, citing concerns over the cryptocurrency's investment suitability.

In Uber-Didi War, Brazil Is Latest Battlefield

China's dominant ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, is kicking off 2018 by challenging Uber in Latin America, snapping up one of its top ride-hailing rivals in Brazil.

VW, Hyundai Turn to Driverless-Car Startup in Silicon Valley

In the race to develop driverless cars, Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor are placing bets on a Silicon Valley startup founded a year ago by the former leaders of autonomous vehicles at Google and Tesla.

Google and Intel Beware: China Is Gunning for Dominance in AI Chips

Chinese companies want to take the lead in building processors that use artificial intelligence to make phones, cars and home appliances interact with us more seamlessly. And they have a lot going in their favor.

Subaru's Plan to Woo Americans: A Roomy SUV With 19 Cup Holders

Subaru is launching an eight-seater sport-utility vehicle catering to Middle America as it seeks to boost sales in the U.S., the Japanese car maker's largest market.

